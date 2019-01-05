[LISTEN] Teen pregnancy in SA 'systemic', with no decline in numbers since 1998
Radio 702 | Former statistician-general, Dr Pali Lehohla says the notion that teenagers are getting pregnant to access social grants is not true, but he does cite poverty and lack of education as the root causes.
JOHANNESBURG - Former statistician-general, Dr Pali Lehohla says the issue of teenage pregnancies in South Africa remains systemic.
Teenage pregnancies pose a serious health risk to mother and child, as teenagers seek assistance far too late in the pregnancy.
Lehohla says while the numbers have not increased since 1998, they have not dropped either.
"It is at 70 per 1000, which is relatively high but it has remained in that space since 1998."
Lehohla says the notion that teenagers are getting pregnant to access social grants is not true, but he does cite poverty and lack of education as the root causes.
"The problem of poverty has not been solved for a number of years and If we don't prioritise that we are not going to solve the problem of teenage pregnancy."
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] The one thing your relationship may be missing
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with disappointing matric results
-
[LISTEN] Methodist Church to investigate 'sexist remarks' made by ANC chaplain
-
[LISTEN] Where to find the best back-to-school deals
-
[LISTEN] Umalusi CEO defends decision to adjust IEB matric marks
-
[LISTEN] Significance of the Cape minstrel parade
-
[LISTEN] Should we arm our paramedics?
-
[LISTEN] Uber's surge pricing to be in place on New Year's Eve
-
[LISTEN] How to get your number off debt collection lists
-
[LISTEN] The 2018 news year in review
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
-
[LISTEN] Hot weather contributes to drop in Gauteng dam levels
-
[LISTEN] Consortium of investors offer SAA R21bn loan for 51% stake
-
[LISTEN] 'My role is to use language to give life and vision' - Lebo Mashile
-
[LISTEN] Jackie May: Christmas period is such a wasteful time
-
[LISTEN] RTMC mulls rewriting road rules to curb road accidents
-
[LISTEN] Mash Braai House owner seeking legal advice on a way forward
-
[LISTEN] 5 types of land that could be taken without compensation in draft bill
-
[LISTEN] UCT's Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Public Protector’s findings on Mbalula, Zille & Mogajane
-
[LISTEN] Thousands of commuters stranded amid City to City bus drivers' strike
-
[LISTEN] Why Sanef approached court over EFF's intimidation of journalists
-
[LISTEN] Timol family allowed to intervene in Rodrigues' stay of prosecution
-
[LISTEN] From domestic worker to associate professor: Dr Venicia McGhie's story
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.