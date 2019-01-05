Lady Gaga named among Golden Globes presenters
The 32-year-old star has been named among the second wave of presenters for the awards ceremony on Sunday.
LONDON - Singer-turned-actress Lady Gaga has been added to the list of presenters for the upcoming Golden Globes.
The 32-year-old star has been named among the second wave of presenters - which also includes the likes of Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone - for the awards ceremony on Sunday.
Gaga and Bradley are both also nominated for their performances in A Star Is Born, while Emily has been nominated for her performance in Mary Poppins Returns.
Rachel and Emma have been given a nod each for the historical drama movie The Favourite.
Elsewhere, Antonio Banderas, Kristen Bell, Steve Carell and Olivia Colman, who is also nominated for The Favourite, have been named among the presenters for the upcoming awards show.
Other big-name stars set for presenting duties at The Beverly Hilton hotel include Taron Egerton, Richard Gere, Nicole Kidman, Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore, Maya Rudolph, Chris Pine, Amy Poehler, and Gina Rodriguez.
Meanwhile, the original wave of confirmed presenters included Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan.
Gary, 60, was crowned Best Actor last year for his outstanding performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and Saoirse took home Best Actress for Lady Bird.
Chadwick Boseman, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P Henson and Allison Janney will be tasked with dishing out prizes at the prestigious ceremony, too.
Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain - who has been nominated five times before, winning Best Actress in 2013 for Zero Dark Thirty - will also take on presenting duties.
Sam, 50, is nominated for the Supporting Actor accolade for a second time for his portrayal of George W Bush in Vice, after winning the same gong last year for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
R Kelly's brother opens up on sex abuse
-
Why the British Royal family dropped its stiff upper lip
-
Ellen Pompeo blasts reverse racism
-
Nick Cannon says Kevin Hart was ‘hit pretty hard’ by Oscars controversy
-
John Legend: 'I'm no hero for participating in R Kelly documentary'
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 1 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.