Jerry Matjila says world must wait for electoral body to announce DRC results

PRETORIA - South Africa’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Jerry Matjila says the world must wait for the electoral commission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to announce the results of last Sunday’s election.

He was speaking as he went into a closed session of the United Nations Security Council on the poll designed to give the Congo its first democratic change of president in history.

France’s Ambassador to the UN, Francois Delattre, says the fact that the world organisation’s powerhouse is meeting on the subject means it’s keeping a close watch on vote counting in the DRC.

The 15-nation UN Security Council, that now includes South Africa, issued no statement after Friday’s meeting.

It will go into public session on the DRC on Tuesday.