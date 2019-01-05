Hartbeespoort Food Lovers owner due in court for allegedly assaulting staff

In one incident, Chris Giannakopoulos allegedly assaulted employees with a wooden pallet.

JOHANNESBURG - The owner of the Food Lovers and Spar franchises in Hartbeespoort, Pretoria, will be appearing in court after he allegedly assaulted his employees.

A case of assault was opened against him in 2018 for allegedly punching a female employee in a separate incident.

The businessman has also been accused of violating the labour laws, sexual assault and being racist.

He will be appearing at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Hartbeespoort Community Development Initiative says the businessman must answer for his crimes.

“...a number of labour law and human rights violations. We’ve since opened a case against him [Giannakopoulos] with the SA Human Rights Commission. There are other cases and allegations of sexual assaults,” the organisation’s Mmeli Mdluli says.