Gift of the Givers sends water to drought-stricken Laingsburg

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gift of the Givers sends water to drought-stricken Laingsburg

Several Karoo towns including Laingsburg, Beaufort West and Prince Albert are in the grips of a water crisis and experiencing the worst drought in decades.

Gift of the Givers with water for Laingsburg. Picture: Facebook.
Gift of the Givers with water for Laingsburg. Picture: Facebook.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian Aid Organisation Gift of the Givers has sent a consignment of bottled water to Laingsburg.

Several Karoo towns including Laingsburg, Beaufort West and Prince Albert are in the grips of a water crisis and experiencing the worst drought in decades.

In Beaufort West, three reservoirs are at 11%, 13% and 28% capacity.

More than 100 thousand litres of bottled water has been sent to drought-stricken Laingsburg.

Gift of the Givers says volunteers loaded boxes filled with water at the Tygerberg warehouse today.

The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman says they were forced to act after receiving frantic calls from the municipality that the town is running out of water.

“This morning ay 9am trucks started loading water. Our people are on their way to Laingsburg, but we will have to see what the requirements are because, at the same time, Beaufort West still needs more water.”

According to Sooliman the town's main water source, Soutkloof Fountain, has dried up and there are low levels of water in the main reservoir.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Environmental Affairs says everything possible is being done to prevent towns in the province from running out of water.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA