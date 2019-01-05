Gift of the Givers sends water to drought-stricken Laingsburg
Several Karoo towns including Laingsburg, Beaufort West and Prince Albert are in the grips of a water crisis and experiencing the worst drought in decades.
CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian Aid Organisation Gift of the Givers has sent a consignment of bottled water to Laingsburg.
In Beaufort West, three reservoirs are at 11%, 13% and 28% capacity.
More than 100 thousand litres of bottled water has been sent to drought-stricken Laingsburg.
Gift of the Givers says volunteers loaded boxes filled with water at the Tygerberg warehouse today.
The organisation's Imtiaz Sooliman says they were forced to act after receiving frantic calls from the municipality that the town is running out of water.
“This morning ay 9am trucks started loading water. Our people are on their way to Laingsburg, but we will have to see what the requirements are because, at the same time, Beaufort West still needs more water.”
According to Sooliman the town's main water source, Soutkloof Fountain, has dried up and there are low levels of water in the main reservoir.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Environmental Affairs says everything possible is being done to prevent towns in the province from running out of water.
