Firefighting efforts continue in Overstrand area

Officials say the fire is in the mountains behind Betty’s Bay and is moving towards the Kogel Bay area.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze in the Overstrand area where a fire broke out earlier this week.

Officials say the fire is in the mountains behind Betty’s Bay and is moving towards the Kogel Bay area.



Overstrand Fire Assistant Chief Joe Schoeman says the Pringle Bay fire has been contained.



It’s being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.

Following the fire, a man was arrested and charged under the National Environmental Management Act.

Schoeman says crews are being deployed to work in the area: “The fire lines from the top of the mountain are moving towards Cape Town. A small section of the fire still burns in the Gorge. We’ll dispense the ground team to contain the fire, and as it gets lower we’ll use a helicopter to do free-water drops.”

One person has died because of the blaze and at least two other injuries have been reported.