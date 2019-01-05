Firefighting efforts continue in Overstrand area
Officials say the fire is in the mountains behind Betty’s Bay and is moving towards the Kogel Bay area.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze in the Overstrand area where a fire broke out earlier this week.
Officials say the fire is in the mountains behind Betty’s Bay and is moving towards the Kogel Bay area.
Overstrand Fire Assistant Chief Joe Schoeman says the Pringle Bay fire has been contained.
It’s being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.
Following the fire, a man was arrested and charged under the National Environmental Management Act.
Schoeman says crews are being deployed to work in the area: “The fire lines from the top of the mountain are moving towards Cape Town. A small section of the fire still burns in the Gorge. We’ll dispense the ground team to contain the fire, and as it gets lower we’ll use a helicopter to do free-water drops.”
One person has died because of the blaze and at least two other injuries have been reported.
#Overberg #smoke warning— Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) January 4, 2019
Please note the smoke from the #BettysBayFire is, understandable, causing concern. That fire is currently limited to the Kogelberg NR on top of Voorberg and Buffelstal Mountain. When reporting a fire..location, location, location. pic.twitter.com/eAIeEVguoH
Popular in Local
-
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’
-
PowerBall results: Friday 04 January 2019
-
Cops deployed as group protests outside Shepherd Bushiri’s church
-
UCT investigates as T-shirt with racist slogan seen on campus
-
Hartbeespoort Food Lovers owner due in court for allegedly assaulting staff
-
Armed suspects rob hikers of valuables worth over R100,000 in George
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.