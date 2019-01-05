Firefighting efforts continue in Overstrand area

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Firefighting efforts continue in Overstrand area

Officials say the fire is in the mountains behind Betty’s Bay and is moving towards the Kogel Bay area.

An aerial view of the fire which is visible from Betty’s Bay side. Picture: @OverbergFPA/Twitter.
An aerial view of the fire which is visible from Betty’s Bay side. Picture: @OverbergFPA/Twitter.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze in the Overstrand area where a fire broke out earlier this week.

Officials say the fire is in the mountains behind Betty’s Bay and is moving towards the Kogel Bay area.

Overstrand Fire Assistant Chief Joe Schoeman says the Pringle Bay fire has been contained.

It’s being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year’s Eve.

Following the fire, a man was arrested and charged under the National Environmental Management Act.

Schoeman says crews are being deployed to work in the area: “The fire lines from the top of the mountain are moving towards Cape Town. A small section of the fire still burns in the Gorge. We’ll dispense the ground team to contain the fire, and as it gets lower we’ll use a helicopter to do free-water drops.”

One person has died because of the blaze and at least two other injuries have been reported.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA