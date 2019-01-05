DRC govt slams Catholic Church’s call for election results

The Kinshasa government says the church has broken the law by making this assertion ahead of provisional results from the electoral commission.

PRETORIA - Congolese authorities have accused the Catholic Church of fomenting insurrection by saying it knows who won last Sunday’s presidential election.

The Kinshasa government says the church has broken the law by making this assertion ahead of provisional results from the electoral commission known as CENI.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) government slams Friday’s call by the Catholic Church to release the results of the election in the name of truth and justice.

It accuses the church of being irresponsible and anarchist.

CENI is scheduled to release provisional results on Sunday.

However, it says the tardy flow of information from polling stations will probably delay this.

The United States and the European Union have called for the early announcement of accurate results.

Detractors accuse outgoing President Joseph Kabila of being reluctant to accept the electoral defeat of his hand-picked successor Emmanuel Shadary by either Martin Fayulu or Felix Tshisekedi