DRC election results delayed until 'next week' - electoral commission

"It is not possible to publish the results on Sunday. We are making progress, but we do not have everything yet," said commission president Corneille Nangaa. An exact new date has not been announced.

KINSHASA - The long-awaited announcement of the results of last week's DR Congo presidential election, promised for Sunday, will be postponed to next week, the head of the electoral commission told AFP.

