Department of Higher Education ready for the 2019 academic year

The department recently launched the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) a system that connects students with potential higher education institutions.

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: GCIS.
Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: GCIS.
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Higher Education and Training says it is ready for the 2019 academic year.

The department recently launched the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) a system that connects students with potential higher education institutions.

Students who have applied to a university or college and have not been offered a place in their chosen programme are encouraged to use the system.

When a place opens up, universities and colleges can use thesystem to connect with applicants.

Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele the department is in consultation with
universities and colleges and urges students to not go to institutions to look for space, but to rather to use CACH.

