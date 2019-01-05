CT law enforcements arrest 737 suspects over festive season

The City's three enforcement agencies collectively arrested 737 suspects for crimes ranging from drunk driving to possession of illegal substances.

CAPE TOWN - Mayco member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith has congratulated city enforcement staff for holding their own during the December festive season.

Although the season saw an increase in residential fires, fewer structures were damaged and the number of fatalities were lower in comparison to previous years.

Overall, fewer drowning and road related deaths were reported.

As the festive seasons draws to an end and holidaymakers find their way back home, officials have warned residents and tourists alike to remain careful.

“We’re heading into the final push this weekend before schools reopen, so we expect beaches and other public attractions to be very busy again. We’re also mindful that many young people will be celebrating the release of the matric results. The public must please exercise caution.”