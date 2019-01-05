City of Cape Town announces MyCiTi bus fare increase

Mayco member for transport and urban development Felicity Purchase assures commuters that this is not to cover costs incurred by damages.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says MyCiTi bus fares will increase in July.

Mayco member for transport and urban development Felicity Purchase assures commuters that this is not to cover costs incurred by damages.

Several buses were damaged and torched in 2018.

The total cost of these damages stands at R22 million.

“The MyCiTi fare will be increased in July, together with all other tariffs. This is a normal increase to contribute towards the running cost and not as a mitigating measure for the damage done,” says Purchase.