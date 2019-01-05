Cape Town hikers warned to be vigilant

This comes after a 79-year-old man slipped and fell while walking the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens counter path on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Wilderness Search and Rescue have warned Cape Town residents and tourists to remain vigilant when walking or hiking.

The man was found approximately five meters below the path clinging to a tree trunk for safety.



He was hauled back to safety using a harness and sustained only minor injuries.

“It’s important that people are very careful and concentrate when they negotiate even the footpath. They should always pause and be stationary when they take pictures,” Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais says.