Cape Town hikers warned to be vigilant

Andre Hanekom's wife dismisses jihadist allegations against himLocal
#MatricResults2018: ACDP says it is important to focus on the positivesLocal
Sanco: 'Bushiri mustn't get any space in our country'Local
Cape Town hikers warned to be vigilantLocal
Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada strike in second inningsSport
Women killed in stampede at Shepherd Bushiri’s church laid to restLocal
Gary Woodland sizzles to lead Tournament of ChampionsSport
Carlos Sainz heads up strong Mini team in Dakar defenceSport
Australia stumble after solid start in SydneySport
Maradona out of hospital after internal bleeding scareSport
Solskjaer says he will be judged on style at Man UnitedSport
Proteas take lead over Pakistan at end of Day 2Sport
Five things to watch for at Golden GlobesLifestyle
Nick Cannon says Kevin Hart was ‘hit pretty hard’ by Oscars controversyLifestyle
Lady Gaga named among Golden Globes presentersLifestyle
Thandie Newton thanks Hollywood for tackling violence against womenLifestyle
R Kelly's brother opens up on sex abuseLifestyle
[LISTEN] The one thing your relationship may be missingLifestyle
Do emoji have a place in serious conversation?World
John Legend: 'I'm no hero for participating in R Kelly documentary'Lifestyle
Why the British Royal family dropped its stiff upper lipWorld
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’Politics
EFF calls for more police visibility in StrandfonteinPolitics
Cope: 'Matric results don’t reflect true state of affairs'Politics
ANC: Saturday's NW list conference won’t affect national outcomePolitics
EFF leads protest against gang violence in StrandfonteinPolitics
SA Women in Dialogue condemns ANC chaplain Mehana over sexist commentsPolitics
[OPINION] The stinking reality of life in Cosmo CityOpinion
[OPINION] The biggest security threats in 2019Opinion
[ANALYSIS] Making New Year’s resolutions personal could make them stickOpinion
[ANALYSIS] China will outdo U.S. in scramble for AfricaOpinion
[ANALYSIS] 5 reasons why South Africa still hasn’t won LGBTQ+ equalityOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Why Ebola is proving hard to beat in the DRCOpinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Hartbeespoort Food Lovers owner due in court for allegedly assaulting staffBusiness
10 predictions for the global economy in 2019World
Former Credit Suisse bankers arrested in London over Mozambique loansBusiness
Rand up 1% on US rate cut betsBusiness
Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focusBusiness
A first-class gaffe: Cathay to honour cheap ticket errorLifestyle
Cape Town hikers warned to be vigilant
This comes after a 79-year-old man slipped and fell while walking the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens counter path on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Wilderness Search and Rescue have warned Cape Town residents and tourists to remain vigilant when walking or hiking.
This comes after a 79-year-old man slipped and fell while walking the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens counter path on Friday.
The man was found approximately five meters below the path clinging to a tree trunk for safety.
He was hauled back to safety using a harness and sustained only minor injuries.
“It’s important that people are very careful and concentrate when they negotiate even the footpath. They should always pause and be stationary when they take pictures,” Wilderness Search and Rescue spokesperson Johan Marais says.
