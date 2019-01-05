CAA: ‘Details on Bloemfontein glider crash still sketchy’
The Civil Aviation Authority says a glider is an unpowered type of aircraft that is usually used for sports or recreational activities.
JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says an investigation is still underway to determine the cause of glider aircraft crash that critically injured two people in Bloemfontein on Friday.
The pair, British nationals, in their 50s are currently being treated in local hospitals for their injuries.
The CAA says a glider is an unpowered type of aircraft that is usually used for sports or recreational activities.
“Details regarding this particular incident are still sketchy. But what we can say is just after 2pm, on Friday, we received a notification indicating there was an accident involving a glider, which happened near New Tempe Airport,” says SA Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba.
Two British nationals sustained critical injuries following a crash with a high performance glider just North of Tempe Airport outside Bloemfontein https://t.co/ejs8rXnXIP #ArriveAlive #GliderCrash @traumaresponse pic.twitter.com/r9R0QpVXCM— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) January 4, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’
-
Cops deployed as group protests outside Shepherd Bushiri’s church
-
PowerBall results: Friday 04 January 2019
-
Hartbeespoort Food Lovers owner due in court for allegedly assaulting staff
-
UCT investigates as T-shirt with racist slogan seen on campus
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.