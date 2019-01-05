Popular Topics
CAA: ‘Details on Bloemfontein glider crash still sketchy’

The Civil Aviation Authority says a glider is an unpowered type of aircraft that is usually used for sports or recreational activities.

Paramedics attend to the scene of glider crash near New Tempe Airport in Bloemfontein. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
Paramedics attend to the scene of glider crash near New Tempe Airport in Bloemfontein. Picture: @_ArriveAlive/Twitter.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says an investigation is still underway to determine the cause of glider aircraft crash that critically injured two people in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The pair, British nationals, in their 50s are currently being treated in local hospitals for their injuries.

The CAA says a glider is an unpowered type of aircraft that is usually used for sports or recreational activities.

“Details regarding this particular incident are still sketchy. But what we can say is just after 2pm, on Friday, we received a notification indicating there was an accident involving a glider, which happened near New Tempe Airport,” says SA Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba.

