Bushiri's lawyer accuses Sanco of xenophobia
Sanco staged a protest against the church on Friday demanding that the self-proclaimed prophet pack up and go.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church's Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has accused the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) of being xenophobic.
Sanco staged a protest against the church on Friday demanding that the self-proclaimed prophet pack up and go.
They're accusing Bushiri of being responsible for the deaths of three women at his church last week while attending the usual Friday night service.
The women have since been buried in Pretoria today.
“We are aware that this is more of a xenophobic attack because this shouldn’t be related to things that were heard. Those things should be handled by the police,” says Bushiri's lawyer Terence Baloyi.
Popular in Local
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
Sanco: 'Bushiri mustn't get any space in our country'
-
Cape Town hikers warned to be vigilant
-
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’
-
Women killed in stampede at Shepherd Bushiri’s church laid to rest
-
PowerBall results: Friday 04 January 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.