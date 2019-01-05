Bushiri's lawyer accuses Sanco of xenophobia

Sanco staged a protest against the church on Friday demanding that the self-proclaimed prophet pack up and go.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church's Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has accused the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) of being xenophobic.

Sanco staged a protest against the church on Friday demanding that the self-proclaimed prophet pack up and go.

They're accusing Bushiri of being responsible for the deaths of three women at his church last week while attending the usual Friday night service.

The women have since been buried in Pretoria today.

“We are aware that this is more of a xenophobic attack because this shouldn’t be related to things that were heard. Those things should be handled by the police,” says Bushiri's lawyer Terence Baloyi.