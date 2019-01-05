Popular Topics
Body of father of 3 found in Swartvlei lake

The Cape Town man reportedly rented a small boat yesterday and took his three children fishing on Swartvlei, the lake at Pinelake Marina.

A fisherman is reported to have gone missing in Knysna, Western Cape. Picture: NSRI.
A fisherman is reported to have gone missing in Knysna, Western Cape. Picture: NSRI.
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The body of a 45-year-old man has been found in a lake between Sedgefield and Knysna.

The Cape Town man reportedly rented a small boat yesterday and took his three children fishing on Swartvlei, the lake at Pinelake Marina.

An alarm was raised when the group did not return home in time.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambon civilians attempted a rescue operation.

“It’s believed civilians launched jet ski to start a search. While they were searching they found the three children swimming to shore, only one little boy had a life jacket one. They were brought to shore where they treated for hypothermia and shock.”

NSRI was contacted late last night, and a search and rescue operation initiated.

The body of the man was discovered in the early hours of this morning and has been taken by forensic pathology services.

