Body of father of 3 found in Swartvlei lake

The Cape Town man reportedly rented a small boat yesterday and took his three children fishing on Swartvlei, the lake at Pinelake Marina.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a 45-year-old man has been found in a lake between Sedgefield and Knysna.

An alarm was raised when the group did not return home in time.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambon civilians attempted a rescue operation.

“It’s believed civilians launched jet ski to start a search. While they were searching they found the three children swimming to shore, only one little boy had a life jacket one. They were brought to shore where they treated for hypothermia and shock.”

NSRI was contacted late last night, and a search and rescue operation initiated.

The body of the man was discovered in the early hours of this morning and has been taken by forensic pathology services.