Armed suspects rob hikers of valuables worth over R100,000 in George
Two tourists and a tour guide were accosted on a hiking trail near the Witfontein Forest on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - A manhunt has been launched for five suspects in connection with the attack on hikers in George, Western Cape.
The victims were robbed of valuables worth more than R100,000.
It’s alleged the attackers threatened the trio with a panga when they stopped to photograph birds.
“One took out a panga, threatened the trio and took their valuables, including mobile phones and camera. The suspects ran away after mugging the victims. Fortunately, the victims were not injured,” says police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie.
