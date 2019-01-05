Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
This comes after the church was charged with defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police work.
JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Pretoria are calling for controversial self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to pack up and go.
On Friday, a group of angry people blocked the entrance to his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.
Stopping congregants from attending the regular Friday service.
This comes after the church was charged with defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police work for moving the bodies of three women who died during a stampede in the church last week.
The police also accused the congregation of moving the bodies of the victims to a private mortuary without reporting the incident to the police.
“We cannot have a situation whereby this Nigerian prophet doesn’t make money in his own country and decide to come here [South Africa]. If they are prophets, they must go back to Nigeria and make money there. Enough is enough; we cannot lose our loved ones, people who die like their animals. He can’t even apologise to South Africans,” South African National Civic Organisation Tshwane treasurer Abram Mashishi.
