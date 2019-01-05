Andre Hanekom's wife dismisses jihadist allegations against him
Andre Mayer Hanekom was named by prosecutors on Monday as one of the leaders of a jihadist group operating in the country's gas-rich north, alongside two Tanzanian nationals and two locals.
JOHANNESBURG - The wife of a South African who was identified by Mozambique prosecutors this week as a leader of a jihadist group, on Saturday dismissed the allegations against her husband as "nonsense".
The man, 60-year-old Andre Mayer Hanekom who runs a maritime business in the northern town of Palma, was arrested in August.
He was named by prosecutors on Monday as one of the leaders of a jihadist group operating in the country's gas-rich north, alongside two Tanzanian nationals and two locals.
For more than a year, Mozambique has been rocked by an Islamist insurgency in the northern coastal province of Cabo Delgado, which has rich offshore gas deposits. Despite a crackdown, scores of civilians and police have been killed.
But Hanekom's wife Francis on Saturday dismissed the allegations against him, insisting he had "nothing to do" with any jihadist groups.
"It is nonsense," she told AFP by phone, saying charges against him had been trumped up by the authorities. "He is not interested in politics."
Court papers released on Monday named Hanekom as one of five leaders of a group which had carried out several attacks, in which he was allegedly responsible for logistics, along with the payment of monthly salaries and the provision of medicines.
At a search of his home in November, investigators had found machetes, arrows and gunpowder, the documents said.
But Francis Hanekom insisted machetes were a normal item in every home in Mozambique, where the couple has lived for 30 years and said the so-called "gunpowder" had likely come from flares on the couple's boat.
"Someone is being accused of terrorism and police wait three months to investigate his home?" she said.
According to the charge sheet, all of the suspects, except Hanekom, had "confessed that the group intends with their armed actions to create instability and prevent the exploitation of natural gas in Palma, and later create an independent state ... (in) the northern region of Cabo Delgado and the south of ...Tanzania".
Popular in Local
-
Angry community members call for Prophet Bushiri to leave SA
-
PowerBall results: Friday 04 January 2019
-
‘ANC not ruling out Parly return for ill-disciplined or corrupt members’
-
Cops deployed as group protests outside Shepherd Bushiri’s church
-
Women killed in stampede at Shepherd Bushiri’s church laid to rest
-
Armed suspects rob hikers of valuables worth over R100,000 in George
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.