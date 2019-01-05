Popular Topics
Andre Hanekom's wife accuses Mozambican authorities of being corrupt

Andre Hanekom (63) is facing charges of murder, crimes against the state and inciting disobedience with two Tanzanian nationals in Mozambique as part of a jihadist terror group.

Andre Hanekom. Picture: Facebook/Francis Hanekom
Andre Hanekom. Picture: Facebook/Francis Hanekom
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The wife of Andre Hanekom, Francis Hanekom has accused Mozambican authorities of being corrupt and breaking the law in the case involving her husband.

Hanekom (63) is facing charges of murder, crimes against the state and inciting disobedience with two Tanzanian nationals in Mozambique as part of a jihadist terror group.

The group which the trio are accused of being leaders of are allegedly linked to the deaths of over 100 people in the area.

Francis Hanekom has dismissed the allegations and claims this is a plot by the authorities to frame her husband to get their hands on his Palma Beach property.

“I want to go talk to the police who chased me away and threatened me with imprisonment. There’s a small group of policemen that is completely corrupt. The rest of the police are wonderful, but they can only get so far and then they get intimidated by others in higher positions.”

Hanekom adds that her husband is being detained unfairly.

“If they arrest him on the first for terrorism, they wait three months before they go to his property to search for incriminating evidence. It does not make sense because it’s a fabrication.”

