2019 matric pupils urged to stay focused

Pupils collected their matric results from their schools following Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s pass rate announcement.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents and guardians of 2018 matriculants say 2019 grade 12 learners shouldn’t be distracted by drugs and other distractions.

Pupils collected their matric results from their schools following Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s pass rate announcement.

The country’s matriculants achieved a pass rate of 78,2%. Gauteng was the best performing province with a pass rate of 87.9%.

This woman says pupils need to stay focused: “Sitting and smoking won’t help them.”

WATCH: 2018 matric results by province

The class of 2018 has two reasons to celebrate.

Not only was there an improvement to 78.2% overall, up 3.1% from 2017, but 2018 saw the second highest pass rate since 1994.

The highest pass rate was achieved five years ago when the class of 2013 achieved a pass rate of 78.3%.

Over 400,000 pupils passed their matric exams in 2018.

#MatricResults2018 This is the matric pass rate from 2015 - 2018 https://t.co/VIA46XQSXB pic.twitter.com/0x80Fpf0nr — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) January 3, 2019

Additional reporting by Lungelo Matangira.