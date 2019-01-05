2019 matric pupils urged to stay focused
Pupils collected their matric results from their schools following Education Minister Angie Motshekga’s pass rate announcement.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents and guardians of 2018 matriculants say 2019 grade 12 learners shouldn’t be distracted by drugs and other distractions.
The country’s matriculants achieved a pass rate of 78,2%. Gauteng was the best performing province with a pass rate of 87.9%.
This woman says pupils need to stay focused: “Sitting and smoking won’t help them.”
WATCH: 2018 matric results by province
The class of 2018 has two reasons to celebrate.
Not only was there an improvement to 78.2% overall, up 3.1% from 2017, but 2018 saw the second highest pass rate since 1994.
The highest pass rate was achieved five years ago when the class of 2013 achieved a pass rate of 78.3%.
Over 400,000 pupils passed their matric exams in 2018.
#MatricResults2018 This is the matric pass rate from 2015 - 2018 https://t.co/VIA46XQSXB pic.twitter.com/0x80Fpf0nr— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) January 3, 2019
Additional reporting by Lungelo Matangira.
