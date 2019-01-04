Zimbabwe strike not called off - doctors' representative
Mthabisi Bebhe told Reuters that contrary to reports in the state-owned newspaper The Herald, the association had not yet consulted with members following the meeting and the strike was still underway.
JOHANNESBURG – A nationwide strike by doctors in Zimbabwe is continuing, a representative for the doctors said after state media reported the strike had been called off following a meeting between medical staff and first lady Auxilla Mnangagwa.
Mthabisi Bebhe, secretary general of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association, told Reuters that contrary to reports in the state-owned newspaper The Herald, the association had not yet consulted with members following the meeting and the strike was still underway.
