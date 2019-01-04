WCED making arrangements to assist learners affected by Wupperthal fire
The Western Cape Education Department says about 150 learners will be affected by the destruction of a school hostel in a devastating fire in Wupperthal.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says about 150 learners will be affected by the destruction of a school hostel in a devastating fire in Wupperthal.
The cause of the blaze that broke out in the Cederberg town on Sunday is still under investigation.
No injuries had been reported.
At least 53 homes, a community hall and a restaurant are also among the buildings destroyed in the fire.
Provincial Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Casey: "Sadly, the school hostel at Wupperthal Primary was destroyed by the fire in the area. This will affect 150 learners that attend the hostel. We are grateful, however, that the school building itself was not affected, so school can resume as per normal next week."
Casey says that arrangements are being made to assist the affected learners.
"The Western Cape Education Department is investigating alternative arrangements, including school transportation for these learners, and accommodation. We are also aware that two of our educators' homes were also destroyed. Our thoughts are also with those affected and we will do our outside to assist where possible."
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
-
Little to celebrate in 2018 matric pass rate, says DA
-
Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire could face murder charge
-
Ramaphosa congratulates matrics of 2018 for 78% pass rate
-
WC's 2018 matric pass rate lower than year before
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.