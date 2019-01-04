Popular Topics
WCED making arrangements to assist learners affected by Wupperthal fire

The Western Cape Education Department says about 150 learners will be affected by the destruction of a school hostel in a devastating fire in Wupperthal.

40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says about 150 learners will be affected by the destruction of a school hostel in a devastating fire in Wupperthal.

The cause of the blaze that broke out in the Cederberg town on Sunday is still under investigation.

No injuries had been reported.

At least 53 homes, a community hall and a restaurant are also among the buildings destroyed in the fire.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Casey: "Sadly, the school hostel at Wupperthal Primary was destroyed by the fire in the area. This will affect 150 learners that attend the hostel. We are grateful, however, that the school building itself was not affected, so school can resume as per normal next week."

Casey says that arrangements are being made to assist the affected learners.

"The Western Cape Education Department is investigating alternative arrangements, including school transportation for these learners, and accommodation. We are also aware that two of our educators' homes were also destroyed. Our thoughts are also with those affected and we will do our outside to assist where possible."

