WC's 2018 matric pass rate lower than year before

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's matric pass rate has gone down.

The class of 2018 scored an 81.5% pass, which is lower in comparison to 2017's 84.4%.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday night that last year's matriculants scored a 78.2% pass rate.

Gauteng is top of the class with a nearly 88% pass rate, a more than 2% improvement from the previous year.

It's followed by the Free State with 87.5%. The Western Cape ranked third with 81.5%.

Despite being at the bottom two, the Eastern Cape has improved, achieving a 71.2% pass rate.

Limpopo achieved the lowest pass rate with 69.4%.

At least 800,000 full-time and part-time students sat to write the exams across 7,000 education centres last November.

IEB RESULTS

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.

The top achieving pupils from across the country were also announced on Thursday evening.

The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za

You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.