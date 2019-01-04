WC's 2018 matric pass rate lower than year before
The class of 2018 scored an 81.5% pass, which is lower in comparison to 2017's 84.4%.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's matric pass rate has gone down.
The class of 2018 scored an 81.5% pass, which is lower in comparison to 2017's 84.4%.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday night that last year's matriculants scored a 78.2% pass rate.
Gauteng is top of the class with a nearly 88% pass rate, a more than 2% improvement from the previous year.
It's followed by the Free State with 87.5%. The Western Cape ranked third with 81.5%.
Despite being at the bottom two, the Eastern Cape has improved, achieving a 71.2% pass rate.
Limpopo achieved the lowest pass rate with 69.4%.
At least 800,000 full-time and part-time students sat to write the exams across 7,000 education centres last November.
IEB RESULTS
The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.
The top achieving pupils from across the country were also announced on Thursday evening.
The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
