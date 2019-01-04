Popular Topics
WC police hunt suspects after hikers robbed in George forest

The victims were robbed of valuables worth more than R10,000 on Friday morning.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for five suspects who accosted tourists on a hiking trail near the Witfontein forest in George.

The victims were robbed of valuables worth more than R10,000 on Friday morning.

It's alleged the attackers threatened an elderly couple and guide with a panga when they stopped to photograph birds.

The Police's Malcolm Poje said: “The complainant, a 62-year-old woman from Graaff Reinet and a partner, accompanied by a guide, were approached by the five suspects who robbed them of their personal belongings.”

