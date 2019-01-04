WC police hunt suspects after hikers robbed in George forest

Do emoji have a place in serious conversation?
The victims were robbed of valuables worth more than R10,000 on Friday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for five suspects who accosted tourists on a hiking trail near the Witfontein forest in George.
It's alleged the attackers threatened an elderly couple and guide with a panga when they stopped to photograph birds.
The Police's Malcolm Poje said: “The complainant, a 62-year-old woman from Graaff Reinet and a partner, accompanied by a guide, were approached by the five suspects who robbed them of their personal belongings.”
