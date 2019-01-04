WC facing management & resources problem, says Winde

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde has stressed the high crime rate in the province and is urging the government to play a bigger role in fighting crime.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde says that the province is facing a huge management and resources problem.

Winde has stressed the high crime rate in the province and is urging the government to play a bigger role in fighting crime.

Winde is also the DA’s premier candidate for the Western Cape.

"We know already that policing in the province is way too short on manpower by about 4,500 police officers. We know that there's a huge management and resource problem in this province."