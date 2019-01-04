WC Environmental Affairs Dept urges public to be cautious when making fires

Equal Education says nothing to celebrate about matric pass rate
Local
This comes after a woman died in a fire in the Overstrand region.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department is urging the public to be cautious when making fires outdoors.
The blaze which started on New Year's Eve is believed to have been sparked by a flare.
The department's James-Brent Styan said: “We want to urge the public, not only in the area but also around the Western Cape to please be cautious when making fires outdoors, when using devices that could lead to possible fires outdoors.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
