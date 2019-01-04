WC Education MEC please with matric maths, physical science pass rates
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says she's incredibly pleased about an increase in the pass rate in both mathematics and physical sciences in the province.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says she's incredibly pleased about an increase in the pass rate in both mathematics and physical sciences in the province.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga delivered the 2018 National Senior Certificate Examination results in Midrand on Thursday night.
She announced a pass rate of 78.2% for the matric class of 2018, up from 75.1% in 2017.
Thousands of 2018 matriculants across the Western Cape will on Friday morning be able to breathe a sigh of relief after a stressful few days anxiously spent waiting for their results.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says that the province's mathematics pass rate has increased from 73% to 76%, as well as physical sciences that jumped from 73% to 79.5%.
"I am very pleased that in the Western Cape we have managed to retain our excellent indicators of quality in the 2018 NSC. We have retained a very high percentage of bachelors passes which have increased from last year to 42.3% from 39.1%, which is incredibly pleasing."
The MEC adds no other province has managed to retain more than 50% of their learners in the education system from grades 8 to 10.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Ramaphosa congratulates matrics of 2018 for 78% pass rate
-
Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire could face murder charge
-
Motshekga announces 78.2% pass rate for 2018 matric class
-
[CARTOON] Reality Bites
-
2018 matric pass rate the second highest since 1994
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.