WC Education MEC please with matric maths, physical science pass rates

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says she's incredibly pleased about an increase in the pass rate in both mathematics and physical sciences in the province.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga delivered the 2018 National Senior Certificate Examination results in Midrand on Thursday night.

She announced a pass rate of 78.2% for the matric class of 2018, up from 75.1% in 2017.



Thousands of 2018 matriculants across the Western Cape will on Friday morning be able to breathe a sigh of relief after a stressful few days anxiously spent waiting for their results.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says that the province's mathematics pass rate has increased from 73% to 76%, as well as physical sciences that jumped from 73% to 79.5%.

"I am very pleased that in the Western Cape we have managed to retain our excellent indicators of quality in the 2018 NSC. We have retained a very high percentage of bachelors passes which have increased from last year to 42.3% from 39.1%, which is incredibly pleasing."

The MEC adds no other province has managed to retain more than 50% of their learners in the education system from grades 8 to 10.

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za

You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.