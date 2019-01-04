[WATCH] Passing matric against all odds
Cindy Archillies & Bertram Malgas | Thousands of learners received their 2018 matric results on Friday and EWN caught up with pupils from the Western Cape who succeeded despite the odds being stacked against them.
More in Multimedia
-
[WATCH] Manenberg matric pupil honours his mother's wish
-
[WATCH] The formula to becoming South Africa's top matric achievers
-
[WATCH] Communities urged not to disrupt schooling during protests
-
[WATCH] Matric class of 2018 raises the bar with 78.2% pass rate
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
-
[WATCH] Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft
-
[WATCH] Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade in one minute
-
[WATCH] Annual minstrel parade draws the crowds in Cape Town
-
[WATCH] Rhino injures girl at zoo
-
[WATCH] 'Afropunk the biggest festival over New Year'
-
[WATCH] US driver flashes gun at teens before deadly crash
-
[WATCH] Heavy rains cause flooding in Sebokeng
-
[WATCH] Difficult decisions & renewal: Ramaphosa's New Year's message to SA
-
[VIDEO] Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism
-
[WATCH] Caught on camera: Man on vacation watches as home burgled
-
[WATCH] 'Home Alone' shocker
-
[WATCH] Update on the war in Afghanistan
-
[WATCH] Christmas 2018 in the US: Govt shutdown, fire recovery, shooting
-
[WATCH] Trump surprises US troops in Iraq
-
[WATCH] Hit-and-run caught on camera
-
[WATCH] Weeding out the contraband in Leeuwkop prison
-
[WATCH] Baby Hope makes it home in time for Christmas
-
[WATCH] South Africans get lit for Christmas
-
[WATCH] #OperationVala: Inside Joburg Correctional Centre
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.