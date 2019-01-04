Popular Topics
Go

US House passes bills to end shutdown, ignoring Trump veto threat

The new US House Democratic majority on Thursday approved two measures that would end a two-week partial government shutdown, but an impasse remains as the bills provide no money for President Donald Trump's border wall.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) addresses the House of Representatives during the opening session of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill on 3 January 2019 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) addresses the House of Representatives during the opening session of the 116th Congress on Capitol Hill on 3 January 2019 in Washington, DC. Picture: AFP
50 minutes ago

WASHINGTON - The new US House Democratic majority on Thursday approved two measures that would end a two-week partial government shutdown, but an impasse remains as the bills provide no money for President Donald Trump's border wall.

Trump has threatened a veto of the legislation that would fund homeland security operations until February 8 and several other agencies through September because they do not provide any money for a wall that Trump has demanded by constructed on the US border with Mexico.

The Republican-run Senate has said it may not even vote on the legislation.

The new House speaker, veteran Democrat Nancy Pelosi, stood firm shortly before the vote saying no funding for a border wall would be made available.

