UN Security Council to meet over DRC elections
It will be the first meeting of the UN powerhouse for South Africa in its third term as a rotating member of the 15-nation body.
PRETORIA - The United Nations (UN) Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Friday in connection with last Sunday’s elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
France has called for the UN Security Council meeting on the DRC.
The central African giant is on a knife-edge as the electoral commission, known as CENI, says provisional results it was scheduled to release on Sunday will be delayed because information is coming in too slowly from polling stations.
The Catholic Church contradicts this, saying it knows who has won and called on CENI to make the announcement and stem the approaching storm.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
