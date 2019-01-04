Popular Topics
Go

UN Security Council to meet over DRC elections

It will be the first meeting of the UN powerhouse for South Africa in its third term as a rotating member of the 15-nation body.

Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) agents count votes during an electricity cut while watched by observers at Kiwele college in Lubumbashi on 30 December 2018, following the close of polls in the country's presidential, provincial and national elections. Picture: AFP
Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) agents count votes during an electricity cut while watched by observers at Kiwele college in Lubumbashi on 30 December 2018, following the close of polls in the country's presidential, provincial and national elections. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - The United Nations (UN) Security Council will meet behind closed doors on Friday in connection with last Sunday’s elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It will be the first meeting of the UN powerhouse for South Africa in its third term as a rotating member of the 15-nation body.

France has called for the UN Security Council meeting on the DRC.

The central African giant is on a knife-edge as the electoral commission, known as CENI, says provisional results it was scheduled to release on Sunday will be delayed because information is coming in too slowly from polling stations.

The Catholic Church contradicts this, saying it knows who has won and called on CENI to make the announcement and stem the approaching storm.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

