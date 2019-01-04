Suspected Ebola case in Sweden - officials
No other details about the patient or how he or she may have contracted Ebola were disclosed.
STOCKHOLM - A patient in Sweden has been admitted to hospital with a suspected case of Ebola, a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease, health care officials said Friday.
"Test results will probably be received sometime this evening. At this stage it is just a suspicion, other illnesses are entirely possible," a statement from regional health authorities in Uppsala, about 70 kilometres north of Stockholm, said.
"The patient is being treated at the infectious diseases clinic at Uppsala University Hospital and is isolated."
No other details about the patient or how he or she may have contracted Ebola were disclosed.
The patient was first admitted to hospital in the nearby town of Enkoping. The emergency room of that hospital has now been closed, and staff who came in contact with the patient are being cared for, the statement said.
An Ebola outbreak ravaging eastern areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed several hundred lives.
It is the 10th such outbreak in the Congo since the disease was first detected there in 1976.
Popular in World
-
Why the British Royal family dropped its stiff upper lip
-
Europe 'record of shame' over ports closed to sick children
-
Brexit TV drama airs in UK ahead of crunch vote
-
Knifeman goes on Sydney bumper car rampage before killing himself
-
A first-class gaffe: Cathay to honour cheap ticket error
-
'Aquarius' migrant rescue ship quits after facing 'sustained campaign'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.