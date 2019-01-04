Surty: 'Increase in matric pass rate means education system improving'
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of thousands of matriculants across the country are breathing a sigh of relief after a stressful few days anxiously spent waiting for their results.
The class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% pass rate, which is up 3.1% from 2017.
Deputy Education Minister Mohammed Enver Surty says the increased pass rate can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of MEC’s and staff.
The deputy minister says the education system has improved.
“The system, as a whole, has improved significantly and that improvement can be seen across all districts and there is only one district below 60%. So, this means that the system is working because of hard work from all of our units.”
Pupils are making their way to their various schools on Friday morning to collect their matric certificates.
Pupils are expected to start arriving within the next two hours to receive their temporary matric certificates.
Teachers and other staff members are preparing for the pupils.
IEB RESULTS
The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.
The top achieving pupils from across the country were also announced on Thursday evening.
The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za.
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
Additional reporting by Ahmed Kajee.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
