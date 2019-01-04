Sharapova suffers injury blow ahead of Australian Open
Sharapova struggled to move on court and conceded the opening set 6-1, with coach Thomas Hogstedt urging the Russian to take her game to the next level or call for a medical timeout.
SYDNEY – Former world number one Maria Sharapova’s Australian Open preparations suffered a blow after a thigh injury forced her to retire from the Shenzhen Open quarterfinal clash against Aryna Sabalenka on Friday.
Sharapova struggled to move on court and conceded the opening set 6-1, with coach Thomas Hogstedt urging the Russian to take her game to the next level or call for a medical timeout.
“If you feel more like you did on the first point, then you just stop. Or you take a medical now,” he said. “But the shots are there... you have to get it up to another gear.”
After receiving treatment off-court between sets, Sharapova sprinted out of the blocks to record a service hold and then pushed Sabalenka in the next game, creating three break point opportunities.
Sabalenka, however, turned things around to move 4-2 ahead before her Russian opponent found herself unable to continue and retired from the match.
Sharapova, who won the Australian Open in 2008, tasted Tianjin Open success in 2017 after a 15-month doping suspension but has endured a difficult run at the Grand Slams.
A quarterfinal appearance at the French Open last year gave reasons for optimism but early exits at Wimbledon and the US Open showed her game lacked the sharpness to compete at the highest level.
World number 13 Sabalenka will face the winner between Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu and China’s Wang Yafan for a spot in the Shenzhen final.
The Australian Open begins in Melbourne on 14 January.
Popular in Sport
-
Giantkiller Andreescu sends Williams packing
-
Man City snap Liverpool's unbeaten run to reignite title race
-
Bavuma survives close calls as Proteas take slim lead at lunch
-
Middendorp braces for ‘special’ January Kaizer Chiefs fixtures
-
Top-4 finish not cups keep me in Spurs job, says Pochettino
-
Formula One pays tribute to Schumacher at 50
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.