Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018
Forty schools in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a 0-20% pass rate, 17 in the Eastern Cape, 23 in Limpopo, two in Mpumalanga, one in the North West and two in the Western Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - Twelve schools across South Africa have recorded a 0% matric pass rate for 2018. This is up from nine in 2017.
A total of 624,733 pupils sat for their exams last year at 6,888 schools/examination centres, with over 400,000 passing.
The class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 78.2%, the second highest overall pass rate in the country since 1994.
Gauteng achieved the highest provincial pass rate ay 87.9%, while Limpopo achieved the lowest at 69.4%.
These are the 12 0% pass rate schools:
