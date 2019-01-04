Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018

Forty schools in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a 0-20% pass rate, 17 in the Eastern Cape, 23 in Limpopo, two in Mpumalanga, one in the North West and two in the Western Cape.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve schools across South Africa have recorded a 0% matric pass rate for 2018. This is up from nine in 2017.

A total of 624,733 pupils sat for their exams last year at 6,888 schools/examination centres, with over 400,000 passing.

The class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 78.2%, the second highest overall pass rate in the country since 1994.

Gauteng achieved the highest provincial pass rate ay 87.9%, while Limpopo achieved the lowest at 69.4%.

Forty schools in KwaZulu-Natal obtained a 0-20% pass rate, 17 in the Eastern Cape, 23 in Limpopo, two in Mpumalanga, one in the North West and two in the Western Cape.

These are the 12 0% pass rate schools:

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA