SA Women in Dialogue condemns ANC chaplain Mehana over sexist comments
A leaked audio recording emerged of a conversation between Reverend Vukile Mehana and a congregant in which he expressed sexist comments about women in their ministry.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Women in Dialogue has added its voice to the condemnation of Reverend Vukile Mehana's comments.
A leaked audio recording emerged of a conversation between Mehana and a congregant in which he expressed sexist comments about women in their ministry.
Despite Mehana's apology, the forum wants more substantial action against him beyond the initial suggestions of stripping the reverend of his position in the Methodist Church or suspending his salary.
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has pulled Mehana who is its chaplain-general out of the January 8th celebrations planned in Durban next week.
LISTEN: Methodist Church to investigate sexist remarks by ANC Chaplain
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
