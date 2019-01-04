Ramaphosa congratulates matrics of 2018 for 78% pass rate

The president has urged matriculants to show responsibility in exploring opportunities in higher education, vocational training or work experience.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the matric class of 2018 for keeping the pass rate above 70%.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday night that last year's matriculants scored a 78.2% pass rate, with Gauteng leading with an 87% pass rate, ahead of the Free State and Western Cape.

Ramaphosa has also encouraged those who did not pass to make use of second chance programmes.

At least 800,000 full-time and part-time students sat to write the exams across 7,000 education centres last November.

All provinces achieved a more than 60% pass rate, with Gauteng taking top spot as the best-performing province.

It's followed by the Free State with 87.5%. The Western Cape ranked third with 81.5%.

Despite being at the bottom two, the Eastern Cape has improved, achieving a 71.2% pass rate.

Limpopo achieved the lowest pass rate with 69.4%.

IEB RESULTS

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.

The top achieving pupils from across the country were also announced on Thursday evening.

The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)