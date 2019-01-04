Ramaphosa congratulates matrics of 2018 for 78% pass rate
The president has urged matriculants to show responsibility in exploring opportunities in higher education, vocational training or work experience.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the matric class of 2018 for keeping the pass rate above 70%.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday night that last year's matriculants scored a 78.2% pass rate, with Gauteng leading with an 87% pass rate, ahead of the Free State and Western Cape.
Ramaphosa has also encouraged those who did not pass to make use of second chance programmes.
At least 800,000 full-time and part-time students sat to write the exams across 7,000 education centres last November.
All provinces achieved a more than 60% pass rate, with Gauteng taking top spot as the best-performing province.
It's followed by the Free State with 87.5%. The Western Cape ranked third with 81.5%.
Despite being at the bottom two, the Eastern Cape has improved, achieving a 71.2% pass rate.
Limpopo achieved the lowest pass rate with 69.4%.
IEB RESULTS
The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already announced its class of 2018 achieved a pass rate of 98.92%, up from 98.76% in 2017.
The top achieving pupils from across the country were also announced on Thursday evening.
The results will be released publicly on Friday, 4 January.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
