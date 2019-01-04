Progress made but Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay fire rages on
It's being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters battling a blaze in the Overstrand say while good progress has been made on Friday, the head of the fire in the mountains behind Betty's Bay is still out of control.
It's being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve. The alleged firestarter has been arrested.
Firefighters are still hard at work trying to douse a blaze raging in Betty's Bay and Pringle Bay.
The Overstrand Municipality's Marlu Rust explains: “No homes are under threat at this stage as the active lines are in the mountain area. The estimated burn area is approximately 4,500 hectares of vegetation.”
Before & after shifts on the #BettysBayFire, firefighters and other emergency personnel, enjoy hearty meals at a refreshment hall run by volunteers from the communities of Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay. THANK YOU to this kind team for making sure our heroes get nourishment#WOF_WC pic.twitter.com/hbZozVN1Df— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 4, 2019
#WOF_WC teams tended to the #BettysBayFire throughout the night. They say, to “put out the fire” is what keeps them motivated.— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) January 4, 2019
“We didn’t come here to play games. We are here to fight this fire,” says Malefetsane Perfect Sethole, from Kroonstad, deployed to WC for the season pic.twitter.com/WGbhdByXKH
One person died as a result of the blaze and at least two other injuries have been reported.
Police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man who has been charged under the National Environmental Management Act.
The man is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.
