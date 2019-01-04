Popular Topics
Progress made but Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay fire rages on

It's being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.

The blaze broke out on New Year's Eve in the Betty's Bay area. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
The blaze broke out on New Year's Eve in the Betty's Bay area. Picture: @wo_fire /Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters battling a blaze in the Overstrand say while good progress has been made on Friday, the head of the fire in the mountains behind Betty's Bay is still out of control.

It's being speculated the fire was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve. The alleged firestarter has been arrested.

Firefighters are still hard at work trying to douse a blaze raging in Betty's Bay and Pringle Bay.

The Overstrand Municipality's Marlu Rust explains: “No homes are under threat at this stage as the active lines are in the mountain area. The estimated burn area is approximately 4,500 hectares of vegetation.”

One person died as a result of the blaze and at least two other injuries have been reported.

Police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man who has been charged under the National Environmental Management Act.

The man is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

