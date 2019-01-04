Parliament welcomes 2018 matric pass rate
The committee says despite the many challenges facing the education system the gains made since the dawn of democracy must be applauded.
JOHANNESBURG – Parliaments Education Committee has welcome the 78.2% national matric pass rate.
It’s also pleased with the pass rate of over 70% for all provinces with the exception of Limpopo, which achieved a 69.4% pass rate.
The committee says its noted the decline in results from the Northern Cape and Western Cape and has called for greater focus.
It says its committed to helping to ensure quality education in the country.
WATCH: 2018 matric results by province
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
