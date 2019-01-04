Popular Topics
Parliament welcomes 2018 matric pass rate

The committee says despite the many challenges facing the education system the gains made since the dawn of democracy must be applauded.

Top achievers from the matric class of 2018 on stage as Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshega announces matric results for the year. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Top achievers from the matric class of 2018 on stage as Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshega announces matric results for the year. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Parliaments Education Committee has welcome the 78.2% national matric pass rate.

The committee says that despite the many challenges facing the education system, the gains made since the dawn of democracy must be applauded.

It’s also pleased with the pass rate of over 70% for all provinces with the exception of Limpopo, which achieved a 69.4% pass rate.

The committee says its noted the decline in results from the Northern Cape and Western Cape and has called for greater focus.

It says its committed to helping to ensure quality education in the country.

WATCH: 2018 matric results by province

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

