Paarl shack fire victims start to rebuild homes

CAPE TOWN - Officials are busy with a resettling plan for more than 500 families who lost their homes when a fire ripped through the Mbekweni informal settlement in Paarl.

The blaze started in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Drakenstein municipal officials have been clearing the area of rubble and debris, while assisting the community with meals and access to essential services.

Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited the fire-stricken area on Thursday.

“One of the things we had to do immediately was supply the affected families with material. They’ve already started to build their shacks. It’s always important as people need to mark their territory and build where they were; so that their spaces are not lost to outsiders or newcomers.”

