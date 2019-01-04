Paarl shack fire victims start to rebuild homes
Officials have been clearing the area of rubble and debris, while assisting the community with meals and access to essential services.
CAPE TOWN - Officials are busy with a resettling plan for more than 500 families who lost their homes when a fire ripped through the Mbekweni informal settlement in Paarl.
The blaze started in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Drakenstein municipal officials have been clearing the area of rubble and debris, while assisting the community with meals and access to essential services.
Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela visited the fire-stricken area on Thursday.
“One of the things we had to do immediately was supply the affected families with material. They’ve already started to build their shacks. It’s always important as people need to mark their territory and build where they were; so that their spaces are not lost to outsiders or newcomers.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Lesufi: 'Quality of Gauteng matric pass rate shows it's not about the 30%'
-
CT school celebrates 10th anniversary with 100% matric pass rate
-
[UPDATE] CAA says glider crashed in Bloemfontein, not light aircraft
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.