Overstrand blaze still burning
It is being speculated that the blaze was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.
CAPE TOWN - A fire is still burning in the Overstrand region of the Western Cape.
A woman in Pringle Bay died from smoke inhalation in the blaze.
It is being speculated that the blaze was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.
On Thursday, police arrested a suspect and he has been charged under the National Environmental Management Act.
The man is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.
Working on Fire's Zania Viljoen said: “No homes have been threatened at this time. The estimated burnt area is currently 3,500 hectares of vegetation.”
Forensic investigator David Klatzow says the person responsible for starting the fire could be charged with murder, following the death of a 59-year-old Pringle Bay woman.
At least two other people have been injured.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
-
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018
-
Surty: 'Increase in matric pass rate means education system improving'
-
Little to celebrate in 2018 matric pass rate, says DA
-
Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire could face murder charge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.