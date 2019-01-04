Overstrand blaze still burning

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Overstrand blaze still burning

It is being speculated that the blaze was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.

A fire on the mountain near Pringle Bay in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied
A fire on the mountain near Pringle Bay in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A fire is still burning in the Overstrand region of the Western Cape.

A woman in Pringle Bay died from smoke inhalation in the blaze.

It is being speculated that the blaze was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect and he has been charged under the National Environmental Management Act.

The man is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.

Working on Fire's Zania Viljoen said: “No homes have been threatened at this time. The estimated burnt area is currently 3,500 hectares of vegetation.”

Forensic investigator David Klatzow says the person responsible for starting the fire could be charged with murder, following the death of a 59-year-old Pringle Bay woman.

At least two other people have been injured.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA