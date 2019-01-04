Overstrand blaze still burning

It is being speculated that the blaze was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.

CAPE TOWN - A fire is still burning in the Overstrand region of the Western Cape.

A woman in Pringle Bay died from smoke inhalation in the blaze.

On Thursday, police arrested a suspect and he has been charged under the National Environmental Management Act.

The man is expected to appear in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.

Working on Fire's Zania Viljoen said: “No homes have been threatened at this time. The estimated burnt area is currently 3,500 hectares of vegetation.”

Forensic investigator David Klatzow says the person responsible for starting the fire could be charged with murder, following the death of a 59-year-old Pringle Bay woman.

At least two other people have been injured.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)