Outrage as Dial-a-Ride service still not operational
The service, which assists more than 2,600 people with disabilities in Cape Town, has been suspended since Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Dial-a-Ride users say the transport system for disabled persons is still not operational.
The service, which assists more than 2,600 people with disabilities, has been suspended since Monday.
This was due to a contractual delay with a service provider.
On Thursday the City of Cape Town assured users the service would be fully operational from Friday.
The Dial-a-Ride User Forum's Shirlene Hollander says this has not materialised.
“People have doctor’s appointments and physiotherapy appointments and they’re not sure whether they should cancel. This is the way the city communicates with us all the time. Now it’s as if this is the first time. We’ve always had this problem.”
Eyewitness News has not been able to get a response from the Mayco member for transport and urban development, Felicity Purchase, on this matter.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
