NSRI confident beached CT dolphin will survive

The dolphin was rescued beached at Kabeljauws Beach on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is confident a dolphin that was found in shallow waters at a Jeffrey's Bay beach will survive after it was assisted back into the waters.

The 2.5-metre dolphin was evaluated at the beach before being successfully released approximately three kilometres off-shore.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said: “There is all confidence that this dolphin will survive this ordeal. It is unknown what caused the dolphin to beach and members of the community are commended for their efforts.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)