No walk-in applications will be accepted, warns TUT

This comes after the release of the National Senior Certificate matric results on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has urged those looking for space this year not to simply walk into its campuses next week.

On Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% pass rate with progressed pupils.

The university says there are a few courses that are still available, but has urged prospective students to apply online.

Much activity is expected at universities across the country from next week following the release of the matric results.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he hopes that institutions of higher education are ready to accommodate pupils.

“I can fill all the universities with first-year students, all the universities in Gauteng. That’s what we need, learners must not be told universities are full. The universities must expand and also accommodate.”

Over 41,000 matric pupils in Gauteng alone have obtained university entry passes.

TUT says it can only take 15,000 students.

The university's Willa de Ruyter said: “The important thing for prospective students is not to come to our campuses, they’re going to spend money unnecessarily. There is limited space available and I would advise anyone who is interested in enrolling this year to rather go online.”

The university says some more space will be made available towards the end of this month and that learners should keep an eye on its website.

