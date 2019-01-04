Motshekga: 'EC matric pass rate on the right track'
On Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the province achieved a 70.6% pass rate, that’s up 5.6% from last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape province has been congratulated for achieving a matric pass rate of over 70% for the first time in seven years.
On Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the province achieved a 70.6% pass rate, that’s up 5.6% from last year.
Motshekga says despite the province being in the bottom two, things are on the right track.
"The Eastern Cape has taken off and should continue on this trajectory because we believe that it is about to reach its cruising height. I wish to encourage the executive and administrators and leadership of the Eastern Cape to keep the fire burning of this unforgettable legacy."
Education analyst Ruksana Osman says the improved pass rate is a good sign.
"The big number of students who don’t make it to matric indicate that there are several issues inside of the education system, but this is something to be celebrated, no doubt."
All provinces bar Limpopo achieved an over 70% pass rate.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
