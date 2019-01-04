Missing Delft girl's grandmother won't give up search for her
Linathi Titshala disappeared in Cork Tree Street on 16 December.
CAPE TOWN - The grandmother of a missing Delft girl says they are not giving up.
She had left her grandmother's house to go to her mother's backyard shack a few doors away.
Titshala's grandmother showed Eyewitness News a photo of her granddaughter taken on her 9th birthday, two days before she went missing.
Nabantu Matanzima recalls telling the child to go home to wash.
"Linathi was sleeping with me and then early the next day, she was playing outside in front of my house with other kids and I told her to go and wash."
She says that later in the day, the girl's mother asked her where her daughter was.
Matanzima says she was confused as she'd sent her granddaughter home hours earlier.
"I went to the spaza shop and I saw Linathi's mother with her friends. She asked me 'Gogo where's Linathi?' I said I don't have Linathi."
She says they then alerted authorities and the search has been continuing since then.
WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft
