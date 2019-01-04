Popular Topics
Go

Matriculants disappointed with results vow to continue working hard

Matric results were released to learners in the early hours of Friday morning, with the country 's matrics achieving a pass rate of 78.2%.

Students receive their matric certificates at Naledi High School in Johannesburg on 4 January 2018. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As matriculants continue to collect their results statements at schools around the country, pupils who are disappointed with their results say they’ll continue to work hard.

Matric results were released to learners in the early hours of Friday morning with the country 's matrics achieving a pass rate of 78.2% with progressed learners.

Despite facing a number of issues, including a lack of resources and crime in the area, the Naledi High School achieved a 70% pass rate.

Pupils say that travelling to school in the early hours of the morning has safety challenges.

One pupil says it’s possible to bounce back from a bad result.

“They should try again this year because it’s not the end, it’s just the beginning of life. They must go and peruse their dreams but they will meet obstacles along the way that they must overcome so that they can get what they want.”

The overall pass rate in Gauteng was 87.9%.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

