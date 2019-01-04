Matriculants disappointed with results vow to continue working hard

Matric results were released to learners in the early hours of Friday morning, with the country 's matrics achieving a pass rate of 78.2%.

JOHANNESBURG - As matriculants continue to collect their results statements at schools around the country, pupils who are disappointed with their results say they’ll continue to work hard.

Matric results were released to learners in the early hours of Friday morning with the country 's matrics achieving a pass rate of 78.2% with progressed learners.

Despite facing a number of issues, including a lack of resources and crime in the area, the Naledi High School achieved a 70% pass rate.

Pupils say that travelling to school in the early hours of the morning has safety challenges.

#Matric2018 Sphephelo Junior Nyawo of Naledi School in Soweto says even though his results aren’t what he expected, he also faced a number of challenges in 2018. AK pic.twitter.com/X9AaFdepbO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019

One pupil says it’s possible to bounce back from a bad result.

“They should try again this year because it’s not the end, it’s just the beginning of life. They must go and peruse their dreams but they will meet obstacles along the way that they must overcome so that they can get what they want.”

The overall pass rate in Gauteng was 87.9%.

#Matric2018 Siphiwe Hlatshwayo says he’s pleased with his results and talks about the challenges he’s faced. AK pic.twitter.com/AlvHl2G6gD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)