Matriculants disappointed with results vow to continue working hard
Matric results were released to learners in the early hours of Friday morning, with the country 's matrics achieving a pass rate of 78.2%.
JOHANNESBURG - As matriculants continue to collect their results statements at schools around the country, pupils who are disappointed with their results say they’ll continue to work hard.
Matric results were released to learners in the early hours of Friday morning with the country 's matrics achieving a pass rate of 78.2% with progressed learners.
Despite facing a number of issues, including a lack of resources and crime in the area, the Naledi High School achieved a 70% pass rate.
Pupils say that travelling to school in the early hours of the morning has safety challenges.
#Matric2018 Sphephelo Junior Nyawo of Naledi School in Soweto says even though his results aren’t what he expected, he also faced a number of challenges in 2018. AK pic.twitter.com/X9AaFdepbO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019
One pupil says it’s possible to bounce back from a bad result.
“They should try again this year because it’s not the end, it’s just the beginning of life. They must go and peruse their dreams but they will meet obstacles along the way that they must overcome so that they can get what they want.”
The overall pass rate in Gauteng was 87.9%.
#Matric2018 Siphiwe Hlatshwayo says he’s pleased with his results and talks about the challenges he’s faced. AK pic.twitter.com/AlvHl2G6gD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 4, 2019
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 12 in 2018
-
[WATCH] 2018 matric results by province
-
Surty: 'Increase in matric pass rate means education system improving'
-
Little to celebrate in 2018 matric pass rate, says DA
-
Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire could face murder charge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.