Cope: 'Matric results don’t reflect true state of affairs'

On Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the class of 2018 achieved a 78.2% pass rate with progressed pupils.

JOHANNESBURG - The 2018 matric results have been welcomed in a number of quarters, with many commending the Basic Education Department for the improved overall result.

However, some opposition parties and organisations say they feel there is a little to celebrate.

Brand South Africa is the latest organisation to add its voice in welcoming the increase in the matric pass rate of 78.2%.

#MatricResults2018 This is the matric pass rate from 2015 - 2018 https://t.co/VIA46XQSXB pic.twitter.com/0x80Fpf0nr — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) January 3, 2019

It says young people have played their part in flying the national flag high by producing great academic results.

An overall increase of 3.1% for the class over 2018 has been given a general thumbs up.

Brand South Africa, the South African Teachers Union and the South African Communist Party are the latest to welcome the results.

But some political parties were not impressed.

Congress of the People’s (Cope) Dennis Bloem is not pleased. “While the minister of Basic Education is boasting about an increase in the matric pass rate, it doesn’t honestly reflect the true state of affairs.”

The Democratic Alliance says it's disappointed because the dropout rate of pupils has been rising over the past few years.

WATCH: 2018 matric results by province

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)