Matric pupils speak about challenges during 2018 academic year

Following Thursday’s announcement of the country’s 78.2% pass rate and Gauteng’s 87.9% pass rate, students say they had to overcome socioeconomic challenges.

Students receive their matric certificates at Naledi High School in Johannesburg on 4 January 2018. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
Students receive their matric certificates at Naledi High School in Johannesburg on 4 January 2018. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Matric pupils have spoken about some of the challenges they faced during the 2018 academic year.

Pupils are streaming into schools to collect their matric certificates.

Following Thursday’s announcement of the country’s 78.2% pass rate and Gauteng’s 87.9% pass rate, students say they had to overcome socioeconomic challenges.

Staff members started work this morning at 7am.

One of the pupils walked 40 minutes each day to get to school.

He says that safety is something he had to navigate.

“I had to find my way to be early at school to avoid gangs in order to be safe. It took a lot of energy.”

The school achieved an overall pass rate of 70%.

Another pupil says that he plans to go into law to build a better life for his family.

“I’ve performed well. I’ve got bachelor’s degree. I obtained one distinction and I’ll be going to the university to change my family situation.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

