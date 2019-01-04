Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire could face murder charge
Police say the alleged firestarter will make his first appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A man who may have caused the Overstrand fire that claimed the life of a woman is expected in court next.
Police arrested the 34-year-old on Thursday and charged him under the National Environmental Management Act.
The fire that started in Betty's Bay on New Year's Eve has since been contained.
Police say the alleged firestarter will make his first appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.
The details around his arrest are unclear, but it came shortly after the Overstrand Municipality offered a R5,000 reward for information that could aid the investigation.
Forensic investigator David Klatzow says the person responsible for starting the fire could be charged with murder following the death of a 59-year-old woman in Pringle Bay on Wednesday morning.
At least two other people have been injured.
It is being speculated that the blaze was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Motshekga announces 78.2% pass rate for 2018 matric class
-
Sign up with EWN to get your matric results
-
[MUST READ] Minister Motshekga on 2018 matric results
-
2018 matric pass rate the second highest since 1994
-
Man (34) arrested in connection with fatal Overstrand fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.