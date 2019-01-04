Man arrested in connection with Overstrand fire could face murder charge

Police say the alleged firestarter will make his first appearance in the Caledon Magistrates Court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - A man who may have caused the Overstrand fire that claimed the life of a woman is expected in court next.

Police arrested the 34-year-old on Thursday and charged him under the National Environmental Management Act.

The fire that started in Betty's Bay on New Year's Eve has since been contained.

The details around his arrest are unclear, but it came shortly after the Overstrand Municipality offered a R5,000 reward for information that could aid the investigation.

Forensic investigator David Klatzow says the person responsible for starting the fire could be charged with murder following the death of a 59-year-old woman in Pringle Bay on Wednesday morning.

At least two other people have been injured.

It is being speculated that the blaze was sparked by a flare on New Year's Eve.