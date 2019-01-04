Little to celebrate in 2018 matric pass rate, says DA

On Thursday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the pass rate for the 2018 matric class was 78.2%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its disappointed by the pass rate of the 2018 National Senior Certificate results.

The pass rate was one of the best results the country has ever produced, but the DA insists there's little to celebrate.

Despite the increase in the overall pass rate marks, the DA says that things are looking bleak in the education system.

Motshekga says the results show the country's education system is on the rise.

DA Shadow Minister for Education Nomsa Marchesi said: “You cannot have a cohort of learners get in the system in 2007 and only 50% of them have written the examination. That is our biggest concern.”

Gauteng came out tops with a pass rate of 87.9%, while the DA-led Western Cape fell to the third spot with 81.5%.

Marchesi, however, says there's a reason for this.

“The reason why the Western Cape sort of dropped is because we don’t have a very high number of learners who do, what is called, the multiple examinations opportunity.”

Marchesi says they do congratulate those learners who did well in their exams.

At the same time, the Economic Freedom Fighters has congratulated pupils from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds who performed well in their exams.

